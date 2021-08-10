Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

