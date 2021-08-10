Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,538 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of MoneyGram International worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $3,681,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $3,942,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.44 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

