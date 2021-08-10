Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 215,206 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Conn’s worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

