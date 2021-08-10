Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 337,060 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

