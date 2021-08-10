Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE IPI opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

