Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -362.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

