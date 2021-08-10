Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Critical Contrast

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Nuvera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 2.18 $1.50 billion N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.88 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 18.28% 20.70% 10.03% Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Nuvera Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, and business process outsourcing services, as well as CPE trading and managed, cyber security, financial, big data, digital advertising, e-health, managed ATM, and professional services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale voice, managed, A2P SMS, IP transit and connectivity, data center and cloud, security, and value added and digital services; mobile network operator, mobile virtual network operator, and call center services; and tower and infrastructure services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 9.1 million fixed wireline subscribers, including 8.0 million fixed broadband subscribers; and 169.5 million cellular subscribers, including 115.9 million mobile broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

