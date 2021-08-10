NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

