NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.08. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

