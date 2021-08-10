Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0874 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $131.10 million and $12.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002120 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

