OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

