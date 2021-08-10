Oblong (OBLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.12. Oblong has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBLG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

