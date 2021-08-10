Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $913,777.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $913,777.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

