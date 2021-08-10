Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen Purchases 20,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,170,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647,080. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

