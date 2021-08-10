ODUWA Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,852.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $15,852.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.32 or 1.00030823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00069760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

