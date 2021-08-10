OIN Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $413,870.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $413,870.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00863170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00154007 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,938,609 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

