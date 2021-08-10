OKB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $736.36 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $736.36 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.88 or 0.00052444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

