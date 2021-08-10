Oliver James Rigby Purchases 62 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

The Panoply stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £200.16 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Panoply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

