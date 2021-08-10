Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,527. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

