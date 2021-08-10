Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,801.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2,801.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00008288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00360046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,250 coins and its circulating supply is 562,934 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

