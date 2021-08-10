Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Robin Gene Seim Sells 6,686 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.45. 131,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,701. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

