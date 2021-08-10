Omnitude Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $411,292.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $463,792.61 and $411,292.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

