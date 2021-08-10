ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 670,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

