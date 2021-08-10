ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 670,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,253. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24. ON24 has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

