ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 638,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

