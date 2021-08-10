OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85,598.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $640,032.31 and approximately $85,598.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

