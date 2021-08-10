OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of OneWater Marine worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $653.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

