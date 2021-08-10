Onooks (OOKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $145,816.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Onooks has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $145,816.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 134,459.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

