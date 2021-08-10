Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,282 in the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

