Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,333.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $58,333.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

