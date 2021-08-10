Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $329,057.07 and $135.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00156898 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

