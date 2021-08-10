OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 39% Higher This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 39% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $33.92 million and $3.02 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

