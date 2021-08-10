OpenOcean Trading 54.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 54.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

