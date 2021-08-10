Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.