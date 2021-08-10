Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

EL opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.