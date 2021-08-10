OptiToken (OPTI) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, OptiToken has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market cap of $203,206.89 and approximately $4,676.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00160282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00147582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.82 or 0.99884730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00785996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken Coin Trading

