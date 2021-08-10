Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

