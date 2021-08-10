Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $626,261.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $626,261.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00015320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

