Orchid Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $256.94 million and $45.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

