O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

8/2/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $590.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $619.56 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,156. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive Inc alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.