Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ORGO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 49,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

