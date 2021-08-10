Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $760,021.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

