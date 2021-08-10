Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $102,375.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00033124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.