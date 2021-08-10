OriginTrail Market Capitalization Achieves $138.84 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $2.46 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,691 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

