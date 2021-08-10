OriginTrail Market Capitalization Tops $144.90 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $144.90 million and $2.66 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,691 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

