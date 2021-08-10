OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 44.7% This Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,691 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.