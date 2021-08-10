Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 19,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after purchasing an additional 860,358 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,652,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

