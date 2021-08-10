Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

TSE OR traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 62.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

