Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.38. 368,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,017. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

