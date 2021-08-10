Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

OR stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.21. 74,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

